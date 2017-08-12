More women in Boston area invited for breast screening

More women in the Boston area will be invited to attend a breast screening clinic over the next few months, say health bosses.

The Lincolnshire Breast Screening Service automatically extends invites to those aged between 50 and 70, who are registered with Old leake Medical Centre, in Church End, to attend an appointment at the breast unit in Pilgrim Hospital.

Those aged 71 and over who would like to be screened are asked to make an appointment on 01522 573999 (between 8am and 4pm).

In addition, the service belongs to the national Age Extension Pilot Scheme where a selection of women aged 47-49 and 71-73 will also automatically be invited for screening.

Screening office manager, Alysa Page, from United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Early detection of breast cancer is crucial in improving a woman’s prognosis and so we strongly encourage women to attend a breast screening session.

“Little is known about how to prevent breast cancer, but the earlier it is found the better the chance for successful treatment.

“About one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime and there’s a good chance of recovery if it’s detected in its early stages. “Providing a screening service is part of the work being done to reduce this life threatening disease.”

For more details about the breast screening service call 01522 573999.