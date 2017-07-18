New orthopaedic duo at Pilgrim Hospital to ease shortage of junior doctors

Pilgrim Hospital has recruited two trainee orthopaedic acute care practitioners in an aim to ‘help with the shortage of junior doctors in the area’.

Emma Beck and Manu Mathew have now taken up their posts and will be developing their clinical skills, prepping patients for theatre and carrying out reviews of patients while participating on ward rounds with doctors and registrars.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the Pilgrim, said the new role will ‘bridge the gap between nursing and medicine, while upskilling staff to support the hospital’.

The trust currently has 139 doctor vacancies.