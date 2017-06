There will be a chance to make potentially life-saving blood donations in Sibsey tomorrow (Friday).

NHS Blood and Transplant will be at Sibsey Village Hall, in Frithville Road.

It will be holding donation sessions from 12.45pm to 3pm, and from 4.30pm to 7pm.

To book an appointment, call 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk