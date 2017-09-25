Research centre has included 541 patients in new drug trials in one year

A new clinical research facility at Pilgrim Hospital has recruited more than 500 patients into its trials since it opened one year ago.

Patients at the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) facility say the opportunity to try pioneering treatments has ‘given them hope and a second chance at life’.

One patient commented: “When I was asked if I wanted to take part in a drug trial, I didn’t need to go away and think about it, I said yes straight away. With these research trials you are giving us a second chance and hope and that is what we live for.”

The number of clinical trials and studies carried out in ULHT hospitals is said to be rising. Last year across the trust almost 2,000 people took part in 198 trials, including the 541 patients at the Boston facility.

Areas of current research include oncology, haematology, stroke, cardiology, paediatrics, dermatology, diabetes, midwifery, ophthalmology, respiratory, anaesthesia, general surgery gastroenterology and orthopaedics.