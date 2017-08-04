Search on for 15 nursing cadet apprentices for Pilgrim Hospital

A new project based at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital is set to allow more people to take their first step towards a career in nursing.

Adverts have just gone out nationally in a bid to attract people to a programme which will see 15 nursing cadet apprentices join United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust at the Sibsey Road hospital from October.

While employed by the Trust, the 13 month-long placements will see the cadets rotate across various wards and departments in order to gain a thorough understanding of the basics of care.

The programme will incorporate the healthcare support worker apprenticeship qualification.

The introduction of the nursing cadet apprentice role is part of a comprehensive new nursing workforce development pathway launched by the Lincolnshire Talent Academy in conjunction with its NHS partners.

Claire Flavell, strategic lead for the academy said: “With a shortage of nurses across the country, it’s vital that we look at how we can grow and nurture our own local talent within Lincolnshire.

“The nursing cadet programme provides individuals with an entry route into nursing, which offers opportunities for progression from cadet through the various roles up to registered nurse, utilising the apprenticeship programme and our fast track progression routes.

“This really is a great way to start a career in nursing.”

The Lincolnshire Talent Academy was set up in 2015 to work with schools and colleges and help kick-start an interest in people who are perhaps thinking about following a career in the NHS within Lincolnshire. However there is no age limit on applications.

Claire added: “Our vision is to create a talent pipeline of aspiring individuals who are supported to fulfil their potential within the Lincolnshire health and care community. The creation of our Nursing Cadet programme provides the foundation for our future nursing workforce.”

Applicants are encouraged to review the opportunities currently available and to apply before the closing date of August 20 2017.

Check out the job advert on NHS Jobs or call matrons Maxine Skinner or Karen Bailey on 01205 445909 or 01205 446972 for more information.