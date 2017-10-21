Staff and shoppers in Boston learn how to save lives

A CPR course saw staff and shoppers at a Lincolnshire Co-Op store in Boston get stuck in.

The two-hour event at the Skirbeck Road store was organised by St John’s Ambulance volunteer Stephen Pullinger, as part of the Save a Life Campaign by BBC Radio Lincolnshire, LIVES and St John’s Ambulance, which aims to teach CPR to 10,000 people in Lincolnhsire.

Stephen said: “If we just save one life, it’s worth doing.”

Everyone watched CPR being demonstrated step-by-step, and then tried it out on practice dummies.

Store manager Michelle Brocklesby said: “I feel more confident in delivering CPR and I’m proud to say I can do it if needed.”