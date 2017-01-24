Take to the sky with aerial classes

For a different form of exercise, try aerial dance fitness classes at Peter Paine Performance Centre, in Rosebery Avenue, Boston.

The sessions include a combination of aerial conditioning, skills, and hoop work.

This class will get participants fit, confident, strong and flexible.

Comfortable clothes are advised.

Classes are on Wednesday’s and run from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

They cost £5, and are suitable for those aged 16-years-old and over.

To book, call Lauren Williams on 07747 271824 or email lauren.williams@litc.org.uk

For more details, visit: www.transportedart.com

Transported is a community based programme in Boston Borough and South Holland which aims to get people taking part in art and activities.