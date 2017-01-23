Thousands donated to children’s ward

More than £2,000 has been raised for the children’s ward at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital in donations from theatregoers in the town.

For the third year running, the cast of the pantomime at Boston’s Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre collected donations from audience members for the hospital’s children’s ward.

Tony Peers Production of Robin Hood and The Babes In The Wood put on 32 shows at the Spain Lane venue over the festive season.

Blackfriars approached the production company about collecting donations for the children’s ward during its run there, which the cast were more than happy to do.

The total amount collected was £2,265.

Children’s ward sister Margaret Goodley said: “The children’s ward would like to thank all the cast of the pantomime at Blackfriars for helping to raise this fabulous amount of money from the audience’s donating loose change at the end of each performance.

“We would like to use this donation to purchase a hoist to help children who have difficulties with walking and standing.”

Rob Barclay, from the board of directors at Blackfriars, said: “We are incredibly happy with our pantomime season this year, we have received some great feedback and had an increase in numbers attending year on year.

“In addition to this the cast really went out of their way to raise money for a very deserving cause.”