Week celebrating the work of carers

Pilgrim Hospital, in Boston, is taking part in celebrations for Carers Week, running from Monday, June 12, to Sunday, June 18.

Carers Week celebrates and raises awareness of the role carers play throughout the UK.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) will have information stands at each of its main hospital sites, including Pilgrim.

The stand at Pilgrim will be run jointly by Carers First and ULHT.

The stand will be in the main reception of the hospital this Friday, June 16.

Deputy chief nurse at ULHT, Jennie Negus, said: “This awareness week is our opportunity to publicly thank them for what they do, and raise awareness of what we do for carers too.”