Helen raises £1k-plus with third marathon

A Boston woman has presented more than £1,000 to a cause set up in the name of a young disabled man after a marathon fundraiser.

Helen Kirk, 42, of Brothertoft, raised the sum – £1,122, in all – for the Ryan Smith Foundation by running her third London Marathon.

Helen, who only ran her first marathon anywhere in 2014, completed the 26.2-mile challenge in April in a time of 4hrs 37 mins and collected the sum in the month or so that followed.

The Ryan Smith Foundation raises money to assist people affected by brain injuries and promote cycle helmet safety awareness.

It was set up by Ryan Smith, 20, of Chapel St Leonards, and his family after Ryan suffered severe brain injuries in a cycling accident in 2013. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Helen works with Ryan one-to-one at Boston College in a learner support role.

She said she was ‘really chuffed’ with the amount she raised.

“People were really generous,” she said. “They donated even though it was the third time I was doing it.”