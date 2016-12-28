Helping adopters mark ‘Gotcha Day’

A pet food manufacturer near Boston has announced a partnership with regional animal charity Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

Laughing Dog, based at Old Leake, has been lending its support to a campaign the re-homing organisation will be launching in the New Year.

The campaign will see Jerry Green adopters being invited to celebrate the first anniversary of them providing a new start for one of its dogs, the four-legged friend’s ‘Gotcha Day’.

Adopters will be encouraged to post photos of their dogs on social media, sharing their joyous and happy moments.

As part of this celebration, Laughing Dog, part of Fold Hill Foods, has been busy baking a batch of its popular slow-baked biscuit bones for these special dogs.

Each biscuit has been individually hand-decorated with iced yoghurt frosting, carrot sprinkles and the all-important words ‘Gotcha’.

Kate Tarrant, marketing manager at Laughing Dog, said: “Here at Laughing Dog we believe that all dogs deserve to be ‘dog happy’ – to live life to the full with lots of fun and foody flavour.

“Working with Jerry Green on this special project has been an absolute delight for our bakers.

“We are thrilled to be able to help and look forward to many more baking challenges!”

Jenny Harris, fundraising and communications co-ordinator for Jerry Green, said: “We are delighted to be launching our Gotcha Day Appeal with a huge amount of support from Laughing Dog Food. We can hardly wait to launch our new campaign and celebrate our Jerry Green’s adoption anniversaries with our extended Jerry Green family.”

Jerry Green has centres in Lincolnshire, including one in Algarkirk, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire.

For more information about the charity’s work, visit www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk