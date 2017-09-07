Hendrix’s note to ‘Foxy Lady’ at Gliderdrome

A note written by rock god Jimi Hendrix to a ‘Foxy Lady’ at the Gliderdrome, in Boston, 50 years ago has been valued at £2,000 to £3,000 ahead of it going up for auction.

The message was presented to Anthea Connell, then aged 19, by the legendary musician after he struck up a conversation with her at the venue.

Anthea, in 1967.

It states: “To Anthea. Love and kisses to you forever. I wish I could really (underlined) talk to you. Stay sweet. Jimi Hendrix.”

Anthea, today 69, had been sitting alone in the concert hall while her boyfriend of the time, Eddie Cooke, got ready to perform as part of a support act to Hendrix’s band, the Jimi Hendrix Experience. The date was March 25, 1967.

US-born Hendrix spotted Anthea, leapt off the stage, and walked over to her.

Anthea, from West Bridgford, Nottingham, said: “He started talking to me and I was so shocked I can’t even remember what we said.

Anthea, today, with her mementoes from her encounter with Hendrix.

“I’d love to tell you that we had a deep and meaningful conversation. I must have mumbled something but have no recollection of it. I was totally awestruck. Jimi Hendrix was a complete icon.”

Before leaving, the star – who tragically died three years later, aged just 27 – decided to give Anthea a memento she would never forget.

She said: “He turned to his band members on the stage and asked one of the guys to give him something to write on. He came back with a guitar strings packet, which may well have been his. He proceeded to write me this wonderful message on the back.”

“I think it was because, at the time, I was the only girl in the ballroom,” she added, modestly.

But husband Steve, 65, added: “Having seen photos of her in the 1960s, I can understand why Jimi went over.”

Of Hendrix’s manner, Anthea described him as ‘pleasant’ and ‘very relaxed’.

“You would think he would be brash and, you know, ‘here I am’, but I don’t remember him being like that at all,” she said.

The note, plus autographs from Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell, fellow members of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, will now be sold at a music memorabilia auction at Hansons Auctioneers, in Etwall, Derbyshire, on October 23.

The auction has sparked international interest, with media reports of it appearing as far away as Australia.

Anthea said: “I’m just so gobsmacked that something that happened to little old me 50 years ago has caused this storm.”

She plans to put the money from the sale towards a trip to see her cousin in New Zealand.

