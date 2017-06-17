Home away from Home was a ‘great comfort’ say parents of boys left in life-threatening condition after crash which killed aunt

The parents of two brothers who were involved in a horrific road traffic accident in which their beloved auntie died and left the boys in a life-threatening condition have raised £3,910 for The Sick Children’s Trust.

Jayden and Ellis Pesterfield, now nine and six from Boston, were rushed for lifesaving treatment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, which was more than 70 miles away from home, after a road traffic accident killed their auntie Laura Pesterfield died.

Mum Nikkita, Dad Mark, brothers Jayden and Ellis

Their parents, Nikkita and Mark, were told to prepare for the worse, but both boys made a miraculous recovery in just two weeks, after intense treatment at the specialist hospital.

Since then Jayden and Ellis and their parents, have been fundraising for The Sick Children’s Trust, which runs free ‘Home from Home’ accommodation supporting families with seriously ill children in hospital.

Mum Nikkita, whose latest fundraising event was a charity ball held at Hubberts Bridge Community Centre, said: “A constable turned up to deliver the horrendous news that Laura had died and the boys had been rushed to hospital. When we arrived at Addenbrooke’s we were told that the next 72 hours were critical.

“We were then handed a key and told we had a room at a place called Acorn House, run by The Sick Children’s Trust. I had no idea what Acorn House was. It was completely off our radar that there was free accommodation run by a charity for families whose lives had been thrown into complete turmoil in situations similar to ours.

Laura Pesterfield

“Our lives had changed in a matter of hours, so we didn’t take note of where the bathroom was, or that there was a kitchen and living room. But the following day, and the days after, we came to realise how important having these areas was.

“We felt like we had a ‘Home from Home’ and it gave us great comfort while we waited for our boys to become responsive.

“We also realised that Acorn House could become our home for the next few months and that did relieve some of our worries as we could be by our boys – the most important people in our lives – any time we wanted.”

For more information visit www.sickchildrenstrust.org