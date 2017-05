The Butterfly Hospice Trust will hold its annual general meeting on Tuesday, May 16, at 6.30pm.

It will take place at Pensioner House, in Mitre Lane, Boston.

The trust is dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients and families who are facing a life-limiting illness by providing choice, care and support in a hospice setting – based in Rowan Way, Boston.

For more information, email enquiries@butterflyhospice.org.uk