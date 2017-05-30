Hotel plans submitted to council as laser tag idea under Boston library is dropped

Plans have been submitted to turn the flats above the Waterfall Plaza shopping centre in Boston into a hotel.

However, plans to turn the basement of County Hall, under the library, into a laser tag centre, have been withdrawn.

The application for a ‘change of use of upper floors from residential to hotel to include reception area to part of the ground floor’ was submitted to Boston Borough Council by applicant The County Hall Hotel Ltd.

The application form submitted along with the plans clarifies that the hotel will form part of the ‘County Hall annex’.

It confirms the upper floors currently function as flats.

Waterfall Plaza opened in December last year and features 18 units all of which are occupied by local, independent business people.

In March of this year Paul Wilkinson, the man behind the plaza, submitted plans to Boston Borough Council to turn part of the basement of the Old County Hall into a ‘Laser Quest activity centre’.

These plans were withdrawn by the applicant last Tuesday, according to the council.

The centre, like the newly-planned hotel, would have been accessed via the Waterfall Plaza.