Huge vision soon to be reality at bowling alley

A £500,000 project at a Boston bowling venue which has already generated 18 new jobs is set to launch next week.

Boston Bowl, in Rochford Tower Lane, is preparing for the opening of its new Krazee Klimb and Battle Warehouse Boston attractions.

Youngsters and adults will soon be able to climb and shoot in Nerf-style arenas when the new features open on Monday, October 23.

Manager at Boston Bowl Fiona Watts said: “We are really looking forward to the opening.”

Krazee Klimb will feature 12 colourful climbing walls, each 20ft high, with one incorporating a jungle theme complete with a monkey at the base.

Battle Warehouse Boston will feature two Nerf-style gun arenas and two shooting ranges.

The name for the new Battle Warehouse Boston came from Elliot Price, from Boston West Academy, who entered a competition run by Boston Bowl.

Work began in March this year, with regular updates posted on the Boston Bowl Facebook account.

Come Monday, visitors will be able to spend one hour at a time on the climbing walls, and one hour at a time in the Battle Warehouse - with 20 minutes of shooting targets, and 40 minutes in the arenas.

Fiona has put a nod to her family, by including her son’s name and birthday on one of the tombstones.

“My son Joshua was desperate to have something in the new build that was of significance to him,” said Fiona.

Of the project, Fiona said: “We’re really excited to have been able to extend Boston Bowl. It is now a day out for the family rather than just bowling. We are looking to expand in the future.”

The project received a grant from the Rural Payments Agency, which gives funding for projects under the Rural Development Programme for England.