Hundreds of Audi owners set to pay tribute to 11-year-old who died following asthma attack

Hundreds of Audi vehicles are set to take part in a funeral procession today (Friday) paying tribute to an 11-year-old boy who died of an asthma attack.

The vehicles will be gathering at Stickney for 12noon before travelling towards Boston Crematorium for the funeral of George Smith, who is from the village.

George died in October following an asthma attack.

An appeal on the Facebook page George - Forever Young, organised by Claire Farrow, called on Audi owners to join the procession because that was his favourite vehicle.

A Facebook post from the organisers yesterday said: “I have such mixed emotions for tomorrow. One part of me is so excited to meet all of you and your pride and joy but most important of all we have to say goodbye to the boy who is bringing us all together - George.

“I didn’t get to meet George but have since learned what a loving, strong and determined boy he was growing up to be.

“Mel and Rob, our hearts go out to you and your girls and I really hope we make your boy proud.

“Fly high George. You were taken far too soon but your memory will live on.

“Have a safe journey all of you and I’ll see you in the sunshine tomorrow morning.”

The procession will be accompanied by a police escort.

A wake will take place at Stickney Village Hall following the service.