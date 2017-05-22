Hundreds raised at annual charity golf day

An annual charity golf day held at Kirton Holme Golf Club has raised more than £500.

The Franklin Masonic event was supported by 25 golfers from local Masonic Lodges.

The winning team was Gary Cadle, Andrew Gedney, Steve Ball and Giles Collett.

A grand total of £525 was donated to the local branch of Cruse Bereavement Care, the chosen charity of the worshipful masters.

The charity offers support and advice for children, young people and adults when somebody dies, and work to enhance society’s care of bereaved people.

The generosity of players on the day will enable the charity to train two new counsellors for the benefit of people in Boston.