‘I’ve never fitted in somewhere so well’ - nurse explains choosing Pilgrim to work at

A newly-qualified nurse has told how she fell in love with Lincolnshire after being ‘lucky enough’ to get a job at Pilgrim Hospital last year.

Amy Lancaster, 29, of Sibsey, carried out a placement at the Boston hospital while studying nursing at the University of Lincoln which she graduated from in July of last year.

She was on ward 2B look after patients who have day case surgery such as orthopaedic and vascular conditions.

Originally returning to her family in Gloucestershire at the end of July Amy said she ‘couldn’t forget the friendly, family feel of the ward she left behind’.

Amy said: “I missed the ward once I had left and I actually turned down a job offer down in Gloucestershire.

“The team on ward 2B are amazing and made me feel so welcome, I’ve never fitted in somewhere so well.

“I contacted the ward sister to ask if there was a job at Boston and I was lucky enough to be appointed as a staff nurse on October 31.”

Amy and her partner moved to Sibsey before getting married on November 19.

She added: “Not only is the ward a great place to learn and work but the team have made my wife and I feel so included outside of work by inviting us to barbeques and socialising.

“You get a lot more for your money when buying houses up here.

“I think Pilgrim is a really underrated hospital – the staff work so hard and really care about patients. The ward I work on has lots of variation and was a great choice as a newly qualified nurse I felt very protected and well looked after.”

Amy praised her mentor staff nurse Tracey Maddison for showing her the ropes and adding to the friendly, family feel on the ward.