Icy road warnings to drivers as emergency services attend ‘large volume of collisions’

Emergency services are reporting a ‘large volume of collisions’ due to ‘extremly icy’ roads across the county this morning (Monday).

In Sleaford, a collision has taken place on the A17 near Holdingham with two crews from the town attending.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the incident, which took place at 7.31am, has seen Holmatro cutting gear used.

Another incident also appears to have taken place on the A52 with police closing the road and setting up a diversion near to the Swineshead Bridge turning.

The road is said to be closed in both directions between Bicker Bar roundabour, in Swineshead, and the West End Road junction, in Wyberton.

At Horbling Lane Stickney, the A16 is reported to be partially blocked southbound due to a jacknifed lorry, which is causing delays along with roadworks in the area.

East Midlands Operational Support Service Roads & Armed Policing Team (EMOpSS RAPT) tweeted out this morning to say: “Caution - All roads in the County are extremely icey this morning. We are seeing a large volume of collisions. Please drive slowly.”

Lincolnshire Police have also said: “Please take care if driving this morning, roads described as treacherous, with patches of black ice in places.”

Neighbourhood Policing Teams in Market Rasen and Horncastle also added their comments with Market Rasen tweeting: *** ICE *** there are a lot of icy roads this morning - even the main A roads. Please take care and allow extra time for your journey.”