Ill health sees Black Sluice Café duo step down

The future of a popular community café could be looking bright – despite the sad departure of its current owners due to ill health.

Mick and Julie Taylor, who ran the Black Sluice Riverside Café announced last week they would be giving up that business and focussing on the Woad Farm Chippy due to ill health.

Mick told The Standard: “Lately we have had to make a decision, because both Julie and myself are both under the doctors.

“We have been running café and the fish and chip shop and one had to give, so we have stepped away from the café.”

He added: “I’m a bit frustrated because we feel like we’re having to give up and that’s one thing I hate, but it just makes perfect sense from a health perspective.”

Mick and Julie have been involved in a number of community ventures and events over the years.

Regulars need not fear though as new owners have been sought and will be taking on the café from June 1.

Mick had told The Standard he wanted to get someone in to run it as soon as possible, or to use it as a pop-up café.

Of the new owners, who are not being named publicly yet, Mick said: “They feel they can bring their own flair and style to the café, and will establish a whole new menu.”

Mick and Julie will forcus on the Woad Farm Chippy.

The Taylor ITEX centre will also be open for conferences and other events upstairs.

The beer festival planned for August 4, 5 and 6 is also still going ahead.