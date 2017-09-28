In bloom funds grow following £5k donation

The grass is looking even greener for next year as the team behind the town’s In Bloom awards hat-trick have had more than £5,000 donated to them.

The Boston In Bloom team has received three major funding boosts handed to them for the 2018 campaign from benefactors, including £2,000 from The White Hart Hotel, £1,000 from Boston Seeds and £2,000 from Dudley Bryant and Ralph Ottey.

Dudley Bryant and Ralph Ottey

Alison Fairman, chairman of Boston in Bloom, said: “It’s fantastic that local companies and individuals are recognising the value of Boston in Bloom and its impact on the town and the local community.”

Boston took home its third gold award at the recent East Midlands in Bloom awards.

The Coaching Inn Group, which owns The White Hart Hotel, made it’s donation to support the completion of the Art Deco style garden in Central Park.

Boston Seeds has donated its cash in the form of seed and bulbs available to the Bloom group to enhance the local environment.

Boston Seeds

And Dudley Bryant and Ralph Ottey are giving £2,000 in tranches for planters, trees and an arts project, starting with a £1,000 cheque.

Boston Borough Council’s portfolio holder for open spaces Coun Claire Rylott said: “It’s brilliant news that local businesses are backing Boston in Bloom. We are grateful for their generous support, particularly at the current time of austerity when public funds are very limited.”