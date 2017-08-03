IN PICTURES: All the fun of the seaside comes to Boston

Crowds have enjoyed a fun day ‘at the beach’ in Boston’s Central Park as part of a two-day event bringing the seaside inland.

The first of two Beach Days at the park saw families enjoying the giant sandpit that has been installed in Central Park, along with bouncy castles, donkey rides and other attractions.

Beach event in Boston Central Park. L-R Emils Kostrovs 4, Krista Dvinska 7 and Elija Dvinska 4 of Boston. EMN-170308-160103001

Beach Days organiser, Fran Taylor of Boston Borough Council, said: “We’ve had a great first day, despite the changeable weather. People have just carried on regardless. Children have played together in the sand all day long.

“It’s such a simple pleasure – building sandcastles, knocking them down and starting all over again – but they love it.

“All the other attractions have been busy, especially the bouncy castles and the donkey rides. There have been queues for them all day long.”

Richard Tory, chairman of Boston Big Local which has funded the beach days, said: “It’s been another success.

Beach event in Boston Central Park. l-R Noah Neal 4, Thomas Naujokas 4 with his auntie Dovile Slavinskaite.

“It ticks all our boxes as a community event and there will definitely be funding for it for next year and it’s looking good for six more years after that.

“It’s so good to see the mix of all ages and nationalities enjoying themselves all together.”

Beach Day will be back tomorrow (Friday) and the beach will stay in place in Central Park for the rest of August.

Beach event in Boston Central Park. Jasper Neal 6 on a donkey.

Beach event in Boston Central Park. Sonata Kairiene 7 of Boston.

Beach event in Boston Central Park. Tara Brandom with Tyler Brandom 5.

Beach event in Boston Central Park. Rhubarb Theatre performance. EMN-170308-160114001

Beach event in Boston Central Park. Alaisha Rosario 3 of Boston. EMN-170308-160125001