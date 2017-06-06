IN PICTURES: Area events are high-scoring hits

There have been a lot of goalscoring, fundraising and memory making events taking place recently.
On this page are just some of the things our readers have been up to.
l A five-a-side football knockout tournament
raised £540 for LIVES
and The Coastguard Association.
The event included teams from the Coastguard, local fire brigade
plus the cadets, Wrangle FC and various teams from Staples Vegetables - with Staples 1 taking the top
spot.
l St Jude’s Church, in New Leake, could be getting lost with its newest attraction - a giant labrynth,
An event at the weekend saw visitors given guidance on how to traverse the maze as well as smaller versions to complete.
l Pescod Square was ship-shape this weekend as it was overrun by pirates.
A crafty workshop saw youngsters take part in a treasure hunt and get involved in pirate-themed arts and crafts.
The winner of the treasure hunt was announced last Tuesday.