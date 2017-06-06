IN PICTURES: Area events are high-scoring hits

There have been a lot of goalscoring, fundraising and memory making events taking place recently.

On this page are just some of the things our readers have been up to.

Labyrinth at St Jude's Church, New Leake. Michelle Baker with a wooden finger labyrinth.

l A five-a-side football knockout tournament raised £540 for LIVES and The Coastguard Association.

The event included teams from the Coastguard, local fire brigade plus the cadets, Wrangle FC and various teams from Staples Vegetables - with Staples 1 taking the top spot.

l St Jude’s Church, in New Leake, could be getting lost with its newest attraction - a giant labrynth,

An event at the weekend saw visitors given guidance on how to traverse the maze as well as smaller versions to complete.

Winners Staples 1, runners up Wrangle FC. The teams are joined here by Georgia Burrell, Emily Presgrave and Elizabeth Grant from North Holland Young Farmers

l Pescod Square was ship-shape this weekend as it was overrun by pirates.

A crafty workshop saw youngsters take part in a treasure hunt and get involved in pirate-themed arts and crafts.

The winner of the treasure hunt was announced last Tuesday.

The teams which took part in the five-a-side at Staples.

Viesturs Vilcens, eight, painting a pirates chest at an event run by Flying Saucers Crafty Crew at the Pesco Square Shopping Centre, Boston Picture: Sarah Washbourn / www.yellowbellyphotos.com

Judy Daykin from Flying Saucers Crafty Crew at the Pesco Square Shopping Centre, Boston helping Mason, seven and Oliver Read, three with thwie pirate treasure hunt Picture: Sarah Washbourn / www.yellowbellyphotos.com