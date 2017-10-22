IN PICTURES: Church looking to renew Lego model appeal

St Botolph’s Church has had 18,500 Lego bricks sponsored so far, but the model contains 100,000 of the building blocks.

St Botolph’s Church is hoping to build on the success of its model Stump after more than a year in situ.

Some of the scenes around The Lego Stump.

Volunteers began building the 100,000-piece Lego model last August and since then more than 18,500 blocks have been sponsored by supporters.

The money raised goes into the church’s education and community outreach fund.

Head verger Adam Kelk said initial momentum had dropped but that the build was still progressing, but would likely take four to five years rather than the original three.

He said: “We’ve had some very generous one off donations, as well as visitors coming in and giving money.

Some of the scenes around The Lego Stump.

“Members of the community are coming in on a weekly basis to see the progress.”

The Stump, which has its own team of Lego construction workers, now has a number of builds completed and is starting to take shape, with pews, the font, the cafeteria, the pulpit and organ already built.

Other tiny details are also visible in the build including plaques, some of the alcoves and the memorial candles.

Keen eyed visitors might also spot a couple of non-Lego additions hidden.

Some of the scenes around The Lego Stump.

When finished, the project will measure 1.8m long by 0.8m wide with the top of the tower being over two metres tall.

Volunteer John Knight, known as Mr Lego Man, said he felt the build was ‘going well’ and said he enjoyed putting it together.

Another fundraising initiative, which saw smaller 1,090-piece builds sold to the public only has a few left.

Blocks are £1 each, while the models - which were created on a limited run of 500, sell from the Stump shop for £64.95.

Some of the scenes around The Lego Stump.

Some of the scenes around The Lego Stump.