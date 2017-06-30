IN PICTURES: Crowds Cut Loose at Framfest

Just under 1,000 people descended on the centre of Frampton over the weekend for some live music and entertainment at a popular annual festival.
The fifth ever Framfest event, held in the field outside St Mary’s Church, was almost full to bursting as people gathered to watch the live music from local artists Koyote, Matty Haynes, Under The Covers, RedbooT, Cuttin’ Loose, Kings & Bears and Autumn Storm.
The family friendly festival also included the usual food stalls and fair rides.
Organiser Joannne Overton said: “It was absolutely superb.
“I think it was the best ever Framfest.”
Proceeds from the event go to the church.
For more from Framfest, like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter by searching @fframffest