IN PICTURES: Crowds Cut Loose at Framfest

Just under 1,000 people descended on the centre of Frampton over the weekend for some live music and entertainment at a popular annual festival.

The fifth ever Framfest event, held in the field outside St Mary’s Church, was almost full to bursting as people gathered to watch the live music from local artists Koyote, Matty Haynes, Under The Covers, RedbooT, Cuttin’ Loose, Kings & Bears and Autumn Storm.

Framfest. L-R Joanne Faunt and Heather Ainsworth. EMN-170626-110649001

The family friendly festival also included the usual food stalls and fair rides.

Organiser Joannne Overton said: “It was absolutely superb.

“I think it was the best ever Framfest.”

Proceeds from the event go to the church.

Framfest. L-R Looby Knight and Sara Clark. EMN-170626-110612001

For more from Framfest, like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter by searching @fframffest

Framfest. Dan Rowland with Declan Devries 8 and Lyla Keal 7. EMN-170626-110601001

Framfest. Cuttin' Loose performing. EMN-170626-110700001

Framfest. L-R Adrian Stark, Louie Bosworth 9, John Benyon, Isaac Mygind 9 and Dan Mygind. EMN-170626-110623001