IN PICTURES: Crowds enjoy critter fun and magic at show

It was full steam ahead for an annual show when crowds descended on a village school.
The Stickney Show took place at the William Lovell Academy and saw classic cars, vintage vehicles and other machinery on display.
The annual event is paid for by events held in the community and included entertainment from the Andy Corando Magic Show and Robbie the Acrobatic Robot.
There was plenty of critters on display as well, with a miniature Shetland pony show, giant tortoises, a falconry display and a children’s pet show.
Competitions taking place saw youngsters competing in a handwriting contest, decorating wooden spoons to look like members of the Royal household, making animals from sweets, creating wind chimes and taking selfies.
Photos: David Dawson.
