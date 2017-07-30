IN PICTURES: Crowds enjoy critter fun and magic at show

It was full steam ahead for an annual show when crowds descended on a village school.

The Stickney Show took place at the William Lovell Academy and saw classic cars, vintage vehicles and other machinery on display.

Stickney Show. Michael Beck of Swineshead with his 1944 Ruston and Hornsby stationary engine and water pump.

The annual event is paid for by events held in the community and included entertainment from the Andy Corando Magic Show and Robbie the Acrobatic Robot.

There was plenty of critters on display as well, with a miniature Shetland pony show, giant tortoises, a falconry display and a children’s pet show.

Competitions taking place saw youngsters competing in a handwriting contest, decorating wooden spoons to look like members of the Royal household, making animals from sweets, creating wind chimes and taking selfies.

Photos: David Dawson.

Stickney Show. Kevin Bennett of Evergreens Miniature Railway, Stickney.

Stickney Show. Dennis Sadler with his 1989 JBA Falcon kit car.

Stickney Show. Ryan Parfitt with an European Eagle Owl.

Stickney Show.