Blooms of all shapes and sizes were on display recently at the annual Sutterton Flower Festival.

Taking place at St Mary’s Sutterton parish church, the theme for this year’s event was Scarecrows Go Traveling which saw the traditional farmyard decoys transported into a world of flowers.

Flower Festival at Sutterton Church. John Ward and Maureen Parnell.

Many participants outdid themselves with their displays, including one set on a donkey.

There was also refreshments and lunches available as well as plants, bric-a-brac and flowers stalls.

Flower Festival at Sutterton Church. L-R June Greenslade, Penny Fountain, Eileen Thomas, Ann Scrupps.