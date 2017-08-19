IN PICTURES: Funds raised with insect themed event

More than 50 people crawled, skittered and scuttled their way around Central Park recently as part of a recently hatched charity event.

The Ugly Bugs Marathon saw youngsters, parents and families complete between two and five laps of the park in a bid to raise money for the Butterfly Hospice and Boston Body Hub.

Ugly Bugs Mini Marathon family run around Central Park in Boston in aid of Boston Body Hub and Butterfly Hospice. Pictured is Jaques Mcintyre, four.

Many of those taking part also joined in with the theme, fluttering around the park in fancy dress.

Fundraising and events manager for the Butterfly Hospice Sue Watsham told the Standard: “For the first one it was really good.

“The youngest one there was still in a pushchair and mum and dad were taking it in turns to push them around the park.

“She was the first one to get a medal.”

Ugly Bugs Mini Marathon family run around Central Park in Boston in aid of Boston Body Hub and Butterfly Hospice. Pictured are Barbara Revell and Joan Padley.

Sue said that everyone who completed two laps of the marathon was given a medal, however many people aimed for all five laps.

It is hoped the event also promoted exercise as well as raising money for the charities.

The event was opened by both the Mayor of Boston Coun Brian Rush and the Mayor of Lincoln Chris Burke.

Coun Rush began the marathon by waving the Lincolnshire Flag.

The event was also funded by Boston Big Local.

It is hoped the marathon will undergo a metamorphosis into a regular event and another one is already being planned for next year.

It is not yet known how much money the event raised.

For more information on each of the charities visit www.butterflyhospice.com and www.bostonbodyhub.co.uk.