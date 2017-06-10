IN PICTURES: Garden opens its doors to raise funds for church

Visitors to the area were able to view beautiful gardens and raise £800 for a village church last Sunday.

Frog Hall Cottage Gardens, in Wildmore Fen, opened its doors for the day in aid of St Peter’s Church, in New York.

Frogmore Hall Cottage Gardens, Wildmore Fen, open as part of NGS with proceeds going to St Peter's Curch in New York. Linda and Philip Smith who are on holiday staying in Woodhall Spa. EMN-170506-145304001

Visitors to the church were able to browse a nursery selling good quality plants.

Home-made refreshments were also available from local church volunteers.

St Peter’s churchwarden and secretary Marilyn Casey said the day was ‘wonderful’.

“It was excellent, absolutely excellent,” she said.

Frogmore Hall Cottage Gardens, Wildmore Fen, open as part of NGS with proceeds going to St Peter's Curch in New York. John and Maureen Lemesurier of Langrick. EMN-170506-145327001

“Everybody was really complimentary about the gardens, how wonderful they were and what a high standard of plants, trees and shrubberies there were.

“They were also complimentary about the standard of refreshments.”

The owners of the property set out tables, chairs and awnings for people to rest under.

They donated the entry fee as well as the winnings of a tombola, all adding up to £800. to the church.