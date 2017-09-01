IN PICTURES: Merchant Navy Day commemorations

People gathered by Boston War Memorial this morning (Friday) to pay their respects to those lost by the Merchant Navy during the First and Second World Wars.

A service was held at 11am, including a minutes’ silence, as part of the Merchant Navy Association’s Merchant Navy Day service.

Merchant Navy Day commemoration.

Among those gathered was the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby Dennis, the Mayor of Boston Coun Brian Rush, South Holland District Chairman Rodney Grocock and Merchant Navy committee member Alexandra Hern – representing chairman Roy Glencross – and secretary Christopher Wren.

The service was led by Father Paul Noble.

The Merchant Navy lost almost 47,000 men, in the two world wars.

The service was followed refreshments at the Country Gourmet in Pen Street.

Merchant Navy Day commemoration.

Merchant Navy Day commemoration.

Merchant Navy Day commemoration.

Merchant Navy Day commemoration.

Merchant Navy Day commemoration.

Merchant Navy Day commemoration.

Merchant Navy Day commemoration.