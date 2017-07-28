IN PICTURES: Stadium opens doors to community

Boston United held its annual community day on Sunday.
Entertainment included cheerleading from the United Cheer Team, a York Street Stand tour, open training sessions and signing sessions.
A number of sidestalls, in addition to a BBQ, were present in the Lincolnshire Co-operative Stand. United merchandise was also on sale inside the stadium, alongside a collection point for season tickets.
The target goal competition took place between the Mick George Stand and the Lincolnshire Co-operative Stand.
