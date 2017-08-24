IN PICTURES: Street party brings people together

Families enjoyed a day out which aimed to bring the local community together and raise money for Women’s Aid in Boston at the weekend.

The inaugural Woad Farm Alers Neighbourhood Watch Street Party was held across two sites at the Queen of Spades and Wellington Park on Sunday.

Activities included facepainting, a bouncy castle, colouring table and balloon modelling.

There were also demonstrations including first aid from East Midlands Medical Service and football coaching from Boston United.

The event went on into the evening when live band Hay Brother played and food donated by the Golden Dragon was served.

Organiser Lorraine O’Connor: “lt was quiet in the day but all in all it was a good outcome.

Street party for Woad Farm Road area, at Queen of Spades pub and Wellington Park. Edward Cresswell of East Midlands Medical Services Ltd, demonstrating first aid to Keaton Ground 5.

“The evening went very well.

“It was bingo night in the Queen and we all had a lovely evening getting to know each other.”

The event raised £65 for Boston Women’s Aid.