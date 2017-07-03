IN PICTURES: Summer sun shines as communities visit the fair

The sun has been shining, the weather hot, and you’ve been going to your local summer fairs.

As summer progresses everyone dons their warm weather clothing to help out local causes by heading to events around the area - and our photographers have been joining you at some of them.

SL John Fielding Summer Fair, Ashlawn Drive, Boston. Max Robinson age 6, Denley Drummond age 6 EMN-170619-102433001

Pictured here are two fairs held recently, including the John Fielding Special School, in Ashlawn Drive, in Boston, which aimed to raise money for a new sensory room at the school. It included visits by a fire engine and police car.

The Gosberton and Community Summer Fair took place on the village playing field and featured competitions for the Best Victoria Sandwich and Wonkiest Vegetable Competitions.

Photos by : David Dawson and Lesley Pickersgill.

Gosberton Summer fair on the village playing field. Members of Gosberton Community Action Group L-R Emma Walters, Mick Pell, David Casswell, Jane Parker and Jane Brigginshaw. EMN-170619-102942001