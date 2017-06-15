IN PICTURES: Thousands attend ‘brilliant’ Friskney show

This year’s Friskney Show saw thousands of visitors take part in its various attractions and competitions.

Organisers of the 14th annual show said it was ‘absolutely brilliant’ and estimated that more than 2,000 had attended the event held at the village hall and playing fields on Sunday.

Friskney Show. L-R David Steels with his son-in-law Bill Howard of Candlesby, with David's 1933 Austin 7 Box Saloon. EMN-171206-153122001

One of those who put the show together, Trish Hunter, said: “We had a really big crowd this year and the event was absolutely brilliant.

“We didn’t have any rain at all, it was a bit windy but that was it.”

She added that food at the show had sold out.

Friskney Show sees a number of local organisations perform and this year that included Top Limitz dance group and the Boston Kuk Sool Won martial arts group.

Friskney Show. Tim White of Benington with his 1919 Amanco stationary engine. EMN-171206-153111001

It also saw a fly-over by an RAF Hurricane around midday.

Charities and organisations were also able to take stall space, raise funds and promote their causes.

Trish said plans for the 15th annual show, which always takes place on the second Sunday of June, were already in progress - with more things already planned.

Friskney Show. William Harness 4 of Friskney sitting on a 1966 Massey Fergusson tractor. EMN-171206-153101001

Friskney Show. Skegness Town Crier Steve O'Dare. EMN-171206-153050001

Friskney Show. Dog show judging. EMN-171206-153028001

Friskney Show. Robert Stedman of Alford riding his replica 1870's Penny Farthing EMN-171206-153039001