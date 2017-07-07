IN PICTURES: Wet weather worries fail to put crowds off as thousands attend 39th annual show

Worries over the weather failed to put crowds off heading to Wrangle Show on Sunday.

The 39th annual event since the current organisers took over had plenty to do, from acrobatic and equine displays in the main arena to musical performances in the marquee.

Wrangle Show. Ella Ferguson 4 of Old Leake enjoying a donkey ride. EMN-170307-103239001

Show secretary Adele Trodd said: “It was very, very good.

“The weather played a significant part in the fact people came out nice and early. We were busy and had people miling around from 9.45am. The car park was full quite early on.”

She said the entertainment drew big crowds of people.

There was also a fly-past by a Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Wrangle Show. Pauline and John Kinnersley. EMN-170307-103216001

The group are now looking at how they can celebrate next year when they mark 40 years of organising the show.

For more information check out the show’s Facebook and websites.

Wrangle Show. The Billinghay Ruffs performing in the marquee. EMN-170307-103228001

Wrangle Show. Gary Jaques and Kerry Powney of Old Leake. EMN-170307-103336001

Wrangle Show. Galloping Acrobatics display in the main areana. EMN-170307-103132001

Wrangle Show. Jill and Richard Parker. EMN-170307-103143001