IN PICTURES: Youngsters decorate eggs for Easter

A free Easter egg decorating stall in Boston market saw youngsters show their ‘eggs-pressive’ side over the weekend.

The Boston More in Common group, which aims to encourage interaction and integration between communities, organised the event on Saturday after hearing Czech, Polish and Lithuanian members of the committee sharing stories and pictures of eggs they had beautifully decorated.

Some of those taking part in the BMIC event.

Group member Victoria Percival said: “The group thought it would be nice to share this and let children from all cultures and communities come together to show their egg-pressive side. Lots of fun was had by all.

“Boston more in common are looking at putting on more events and hope next year decorated Easter eggs will be displayed around the town.

Lincolnshire Police donated £50 towards the paints and craft items and volunteers from the group provided eggs and time to be on the stall.

The gallery above shows some of those taking part.