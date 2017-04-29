IN PICTURES: Youngsters parade on St George’s Day

A parade on Sunday celebrating St George’s Day saw hundreds of youngsters parade from Boston’s Central Park to St Botolph’s Church and back again.

As people all over the country celebrated St George’s Day, the annual march through the town centre of Boston by local youth groups took place on Sunday.

St George's Day parade

Hundreds of youngsters paraded through the town to celebrate St George’s Day.

Local Scout, Cub, Brownie and Beaver groups gathered in Central Park for the annual inspection by the Mayor of Boston Coun Stephen Woodliffe.

This was followed by a march through the town centre to St Botolph’s Church.

Awards were also presented, including one for Lincolnshire, which won the Growth Award at the Scouting for All Awards.

St George's Day parade

DC Rob Johnson said: “Boston scouts joined by Boston Guides once again came out to show the community just how fantastic the youth organisations are.

“This parade has become a major part of the town calendar and is enjoyed by many.

“Young people and adult volunteers paraded to celebrate the scouts patron Saint George. In the church it was great to present awards to young leaders and adults.

“It is an honour to lead this district.”

St George's Day parade

Boston Scouts are looking for more adult and youth members.

Attached to this story are photographs taking by Boston and District Scouts.

The picture gallery above was taken by photographer David Dawson.

For details email dc@bostonscouts.org.uk or visit www.bostonscouts.org

St George's Day parade

St George's Day parade

St George's Day parade