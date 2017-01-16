Indian cultural association in January celebration of Christmas

Families from Boston, Skegness, Spalding and Grantham were among those taking part in Christmas celebrations staged by a Lincolnshire based Indian cultural association in Sibsey at the weekend.

The group represents around 55 families who enjoy cultural programmes akin to those held in India.

Association president Rengee Thomas, who lives in Boston, said: “It was good to have everybody under one roof celebrating a Christmas gathering.”

Children enjoyed meeting Santa Claus and the event included a wonderful feast with traditional Indian dishes cooked and served at the village hall. Some 120-130 people attended.

• The association doesn’t have a fixed base and members meet in one and other’s homes, apart from major gatherings. In September the group met at Boston West Golf Club for one of the best known festivals in Southern India – The Festival of Onam is celebrated to welcome King Mahabali, whose spirit is said to visit Kerala at the time of Onam.

