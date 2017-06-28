Inquest opens into death of man struck by a train in Swineshead

The inquest of a man who died after being struck by a train in Swineshead earlier this month opened yesterday (Tuesday)..

The man, confirmed as 74-year-old Malcolm Rogers, from Swineshead, died on the traintrack close to Swineshead Station, between Heckington and Hubberts Bridge following the incident reported to emergency services at 9.31pm on Sunday, June 18.

Lincolnshire Police, British Transport Police and ambulance services attended the incident but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

British Transport Police have confirmed they are treating the incident as ‘non-suspicious’.

South Lincolnshire Coronor Paul Cooper opened and adjourned the inquest at Boston Coroner’s Court yesterday.