Inquiry begins into £100m Boston Barrier flood scheme

A four-week public inquiry into the £100 million Boston Barrier, which aims to reduce the risk of tidal flooding to more than 17,000 properties in Boston, begins today (Wednesday).

The inquiry looking at the Transport and Works Act Order, which grants powers to grant powers to construct and operate the Boston Barrier, has been approved by the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Andrea Leadson.

If granted, the order, would allow the construction of the new tidal barrier with a moveable gate across the River Witham and a new building to enable operation of the barrier.

It would also authorise the construction of new flood defence walls on both banks of the Haven, a replacement gate across the entrance to the existing Port Wet Dock and enable the Environment Agency to execute ancillary works, including dredging of the river.

Opponents to the barriers questioned the positioning of the barrier, believing it to be in the wrong place.

Others have said water level management should remain a part of the project as soon as possible.

The Public Inquiry starts at 10am, at the Boston Barrier Hub, in Marsh Lane.

The Boston Barrier Partnership (Environment Agency, Lincolnshire County Council, Boston Borough Council and Black Sluice IDB) would look to deliver the Barrier by December 2019.

To view the Environment Agency’s Statement of Case and supporting documents visit: www.consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/lcnnth-flood-risk/bostonbarriertwao/