Intrepid fundraisers complete ‘mudder’ of all fundraisers

Six intrepid fundraisers, including five nurses from in or around Boston, have completed a punishing 10-mile-plus obstacle course for a hospice in the town.

The group took on the Tough Mudder in the grounds of Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, on Saturday in support of The Butterfly Hospice.

The mud run bills itself as the ‘worlds best mud run’ and features 20-plus obstacles which such daunting names as ‘the Arctic Enema’.

The six were: Natalie Dillamore, 26, of Boston; Angela Roberts, 32, originally from Boston, but now living in Winchester; Adam Thein, 38, of Wainfleet; Clare Verrall-Champion, 41, of Boston; Helen Waddington, 41, of Boston; and Zoe Wilkinson, 31, of Wainfleet.

Natalie, Angela, Clare, and Zoe are former colleagues on the Intensive Care Unit at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital; while Helen, a health visitor, did her training with Zoe, and Adam is her brother.

Part of the attraction for doing the Tough Mudder was to work as a team again, said Angela, who is now a critical care nurse practitioner at the Royal Hampshire County Hospital.

“You kind of miss that when you go in different directions,” she said.

The experience left them covered in not just mud, but also bruises; however, Angela was upbeat about the day – saying they would definitely do it again.

“It was an amazing albeit extremely muddy, wet and cold day,” she said. “I couldn’t have wished to have done it with a better group of friends and people. It was not only hard physically but mentally, as that’s what the obstacles are more about.”

She added: “From the Block Ness Monster, the Artic Enema, Everest and many more – we smashed it. I’m proud of us all.”

The Butterfly Hospice, in Rowan Way, Boston, presented itself in many ways as a natural beneficiary for the group’s mud run, with most of them working in the care profession – some of their patients have even gone on to receive care at the facility, Angela said.

However, for Angela, there was an extra connection with her cousin Stuart Roberts, of Mareham le Fen, having spent time there before his death last year, aged 47, following a battle with cancer.

She said: “The hospice were just incredible with not only caring for Stuart but the family, especially with [his parents], my auntie and uncle.”

