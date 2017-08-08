‘It’s a nationwide scourge’ - council hits out at ‘mindless behaviour’ of vandals which damaged memorial picnic area

A Boston Borough Councillor has hit out at vandals which damaged the area around the Pilgrim Father’s Memorial over the weekend saying the incident is a ‘disgrace and a shame that the few spoil things for the many’.

Boston Borough Coun Claire Rylott, portfolio holder for rounds called the vandalism, which saw fence panels broken, a destroyed litter bin along with car lights, a part number plate and discarded litter left strewn across the picnic area and car park, a ‘nationwide scourge’.

Some of the damage around the Pilgrim Fathers Memorial. Photo: Mark Johnson.

She said: “Vandalism is a nationwide scourge – it doesn’t only happen in Boston. But wherever it occurs, the mindless behaviour of a few has to be paid for by all tax payers.

“It is such a disgrace and a shame that the few spoil things for the many.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this to pass it on as quickly as possible. And anyone witnessing anti-social behaviour should report it to the authorities as soon as they see it to maximise the chances of limiting the damage and catching the culprits.”

It is believed a vehicle was used to smash through the fence and then race across the picnic area.

Some of the damage around the Pilgrim Fathers Memorial. Photo: Mark Johnson.

The latest vandalism follows a series of incidents involving Boston Borough Council property from theft of plants from town centre planters and gardens and damage to trees, play equipment and picnic benches.

The authority has made an appeal for anyone who may have information which would lead us to identify those responsible.

The damage was discovered by dog walker Mark Johnson while walking the dog on Sunday morning when he found what appeared to be evidence that cars had been down there and pulled out the stile and fencing, leaving broken fencing, smashed glass, broken car lamps and number plates everywhere, along with beer bottles and fast food wrappers.

He said the offender or offenders looked to have used the picnic area as ‘a rally track, leaving mess every where’

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they had received a report of damage to a bin and fence caused by a vehicle.

They said there was evidence of a car having been doing doughnuts in the area.

A spokesman confirmed: “A car was found burnt out on Cut Road which appears to be linked but was still registered to a previous keeper so the current owner has not been traced.”

Anyone with information should call the 101 non-emergency number, or 999 in an emergency, with the incident number 244 of August 6.