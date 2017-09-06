It’s an M&S makeover for centre

The generous team at Marks and Spencer has given Centrepoint Outreach’s Drop In Centre, in Red Lion Street, a make-over.

The superstore’s ‘Spark Something Good’ campaign saw staff from the Boston branch organise the whole project and carry out the decorating work.

Support also came from United Carpets, Turnbulls, Clarke Group Construction, Boots, D&M Barthorpe, S. Brocklesby & Son, Maudes the Jewellers and Rob Pagden.

Chief executive of Centrepoint Outreach, Liz Hopkins said: “We are so grateful to Marks & Spencer and all the other businesses who took part in this project.

“Our Drop In Centre has been completely transformed and is now so much lighter, brighter and more welcoming for the homeless and vulnerable people using our services.”