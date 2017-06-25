‘It’s the most rewarding job I’ve ever had’ - now you could serve community as PCSO

A Skegness PCSO is urging others to take up the opportunity to serve the community.

Lincolnshire Police is looking for 24 exceptional people to join local neighbourhood teams across the county in the role of police community support officer (PCSO).

The picture featuring PCSO Dave Bunker helping an elderly lady who had lost her way in Skegness which hit the national headlines. ANL-170623-170447001

Applicants will provide a visible uniformed presence in the community, helping to tackle anti-social behaviour and offering reassurance to the public.

PCSO Dave Bunker made national headlines when a picture was published showing him helping an elderly lady who had lost her way in Skegness.

He said: “Being a PCSO is the most rewarding job I have ever had.

“I like the diverse nature of the role – one day I could be visiting the elderly victim of crime offering reassurance and the next I could be assisting a multi-agency operation with crime issues.

“It’s not a job – it’s a vocation.”

If you would like to know more, further details are available in the vacancies section of the Lincolnshire Police website.

