Jury retire in case of man said to have murdered estranged wife

Jurors in the trial of the Boston man accused of murdering his estranged wife this morning (Friday) retired to consider their verdict in the case.

Gytis Griskevicius is alleged to have killed his wife Marina Erte,33, after becoming jealous at the new relationship she had begun with another man.

During the two week trial the jury at Lincoln Crown Court was told that Griskevicius turned up at Marina’s flat in Elizabeth Road, Boston, just hours after celebrating his birthday with his housemates.

Griskevicius is alleged to have savagely beaten Marina leaving her with serious head injuries and then dragged her bleeding body into the bathroom where he drowned her.

Griskevicius did not give evidence to the jury but in policed interviews he denied he was responsible for the killing.

He admitted visiting her flat on the night she died but said she was “fine” when he left.

Griskevicius, 32, of St Ann’s Lane, Boston, denies the murder of Marina Erte on 20 May 2016.

At the time of her death Marina Erte was working at the FESA fruit packing company in Spalding.

