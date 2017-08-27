Kind donation to Pilgrim Hospital eases the pain

Patients attending the pain management at Pilgrim Hospital hospital, in Boston, can now benefit from a new machine thanks to a £15,000 donation.

The Boston League of Hospital Friends purchased the equipment - which uses radio frequencies to deliver heat treatment helping to sooth inflamed nerves in patients.

The group regularly fundraise and donate items to Pilgrim.

Clinical nurse specialist in pain management, Tracey Potter, said “We are extremely pleased to receive the kind donation from the league of friends.

“It will allow us to provide safe and effective treatment in an efficient way, which will ultimately help to reduce pain for patients.”

Janet Sharman, secretary for fundraising group, said: “The Boston League of Hospital Friends has been in existence for more than 60 years and purchases equipment and ameniies which enhances inpatient and outpatient treatment for people attending Pilgrim.”

Pictured are Pilgrim staff with Tracey and Janet (front right) and members of The Boston League of Hospital Friends.