Kira’s dramatic haircut to help poorly children

A schoolgirl from Swineshead has had more than 20cm of her hair cut in aid of charity.

Kira Marson, 9, was inspired to have the trim after she saw other people at school have it done.

She told her parents Scott and Hayley Marson that she wanted to donate her hair.

The 22cm of hair was donated to the Little Princess Trust, which makes real hair wigs for children who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or illness.

Kira said: “I did this because I wanted to help children who have no hair because they are poorly.”

Scott, 44, said: “She loves it now. She wants to grow it and do it again.”