Knights visit archaeology festival

The Knights of Skirbeck were at Boston Guildhall recently helping to launch the Festival of Archaeology.

The group introduced youngsters and families to history through a variety of activities.

A spokesman for Boston Guildhall thanked the knights and the organisers of the Chocolate Fairy Catering pop-up cafe who also attended.

They added: “We hope that everyone who was able to attend enjoyed the event and we look forward to welcoming you all back in the future.”

The Festival of Archaeology ran across the country from July 15-30 and aimed to get people involved hands on in the subject through thousands of activities.

To see more from Boston Guildhall and keep up with future events visit www.boston guildhall.co.uk or find them on Facebook and Twitter.