Kyle’s £100 reward for employment

A teenager who found work after attending a course to gain skills and confidence after moving to the Boston area has been given a £100 reward for his efforts.

Kyle Porter joined the Club 18-24 programmes, held in the TaylorITEX CIC at the Black Sluice Lock Cottages on the South Forty Foot Bank, following his move from the South of England.

Director of Learning and Operations Julie Mitchell told the Standard: “At that stage he was unable to gain a place to attend College or claim benefits, so he was looking for support and guidance to assist him in finding employment or training.

“During the training programme he produced a new CV, attended Customer Service and Interview Skills sessions.

“In February Kyle applied for a position for McDonalds as a Crew Member, which he was successfully appointed to.

“I have continued to remain in contact and support Kyle to track his progression. He is enjoying his job and being part of the McDonalds team.”

As a reward for gaining employment Kyle has been presented with a Gift Voucher of £100 by TaylorITEX CIC.

The Employment Club 18-24 at the Black Sluice Lock Cottages is a 10-week course aimed at helping anyone between those ages identify and improve their skills.

It launched in January and explores what makes people employable, as well as helping those taking part plan work placements and event plans.

So far, 15 people have taken part in the club with one person going into employment and one gaining an ‘enhanced’ voluntary position.

Contact Martin Woods call 01205 360800 email: martin@tayloritex.co.uk. or message us on Facebook.